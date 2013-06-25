MIAMI (AP) — Model-turned pin-up photographer Bunny Yeager is returning to the spotlight.

Yeager, now 83, was a photographer at a time when men dominated that profession. But she used that to her advantage, making the everyday woman feel comfortable enough to bare it all.

She says models knew she "wouldn't push them to do nude if they didn't want to do nudes." All of the models, including then-unknown Bettie Page, wanted to pose for her.

During the 1950s and 1960s, Yeager was one of the top fashion models and photographers, publishing about a dozen books. When several magazines began to struggle or went out of business, though, Yeager was no longer in demand.

More than 40 years later, 40 framed prints of her work are now on display in a gallery in Miami.