Over his three years on Modern Family, young actor Nolan Gould has garnered more fame than the average 13-year-old, but that doesn't stop him from visiting the great outdoors for an adventure through the Grand Canyon. ETonline has an exclusive photo of his journey.

On a recent trip with the Sierra Club, Nolan enjoyed a week of exploration through the Grand Canyon area, and also learned about conservation efforts in the area.

The young actor, who currently plays "Luke Dunphy" on Modern Family, kayaked through the Colorado River, went mountain biking on the North Rim, hiked along the South Rim, and went on a mule ride through the forest to the incredible Abyss Overlook.

"I had so much fun touring the Grand Canyon area with the Sierra Club. I love to get outdoors and enjoy nature," Nolan said. "To do all these things in one of the most stunning natural areas in the world just made it more amazing."

After being immersed in the beautiful scenery of the Grand Canyon and its surroundings for a week, Nolan expressed great appreciation for the area and urged others to remain cognizant of preserving nature's beauty.

"I don't believe that anyone can see the Grand Canyon area for themselves and not know that we have to do everything we can to protect it for future generations," he said.

