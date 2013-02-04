Molly Sims has her pre-baby body back! One week after she shared with Us Weekly that she still has "10 pounds" more to lose after welcoming her son, Brooks, in June 2012, the 39-year-old supermodel showed off her svelte shape in a series of WhoSay pictures on Feb. 2.

PHOTOS: See more than 65 celebrity babies born in 2012

"Finally bikini ready and pulling out those Sports Illustrated Swimsuit poses, just in time for my bestie Lauren Kucerak's big birthday!" Sims wrote in one caption. Sims and her pal are staying at the Viceroy Riviera Maya in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. Raved Sims, "Best girlfriends getaway ever!"

When Us caught up with Sims at the ELLE Women in Television event on Jan. 24, the jewelry designer, who gained 65 pounds while pregnant, spoke about her postpartum weight loss struggle. "I developed a thyroid condition during my pregnancy, so I didn't realize why I was gaining so much weight. So now I'm on thyroid medicine. My thyroid kind of shut down, so that really made it very difficult in terms of the weight loss," the "Project Accessory" host said. "It's been difficult, I'm not going to lie. I've had to exercise and keep a very, very rigid diet. I mean, it's the hardest thing I've done -- and I've modeled since I was pretty much 21 years old!"

PHOTOS: Hollywood's hottest post-baby bodies

Sims limits her diet to "really lean protein, no salt, no oils -- I mean, hard core. The problem is . . . you can't [cut back your diet] until you stop breastfeeding, and I stopped at three months because I had no milk."

The "Las Vegas" actress added that she's envious of fellow celebrity mom Claire Danes, whose tiny post-baby body has made headlines in recent weeks.

PHOTOS: Molly Sims' maternity style

"I look at Claire Danes at the Globes and I'm like, I hate you," said Sims, who is married to movie producer Scott Stuber. "I'm jealous [of women like Danes]. I wish to God I could have done it that way. But my body just didn't. And I'm so happy I have an amazing, happy, healthy, gorgeous, Buddha-like son, but I wish it would have been easier. I tell my husband, it made me depressed a little."

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Celebs without makeup

Best and worst beach bods

Best bikini Twitpics