Even Molly Sims gets jealous of Hollywood starlets' skinny figures. Speaking to reporters on Jan. 24 at the Elle Women in Television event in West Hollywood, the model and jewelry designer spoke candidly about her postpartum weight loss struggles following the June 19, 2012 birth of her son, Brooks Alan. "I'm still about ten pounds away and my baby is seven months. And I look at Claire Danes at the Globes and I'm like, I hate you."When Us Weekly pointed out that Danes credited Spanx for her svelte post-baby look at the Globes, Sims, who's married to film producer Scott Stuber, quipped, "Sweetie, that ain't Spanx. I've got Spanx on. That ain't Spanx."

PHOTOS: See Claire Danes' and other stars' Golden Globes looksThe 39-year-old mom revealed she gained almost 65 pounds during her pregnancy because of a thyroid condition. "My thyroid kind of shut down, so that really made it very difficult in terms of the weight loss." Now on a natural thyroid medicine, she's ten pounds from her goal weight. But it hasn't been exactly easy getting to this point. Sims limits her diet to "really lean protein, no salt, no oils—I mean, hard core. The problem is…you can't [cut back your diet] until you stop breastfeeding, and I stopped at three months because I had no milk." Besides her restricted diet, she's been working out with celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson and doing Bikram yoga. "[Some] women will say, 'Oh my god, it's so easy, and I eat M&Ms and I breastfeed all day long,' and that's just not true," says Sims.

PHOTOS: See how other stars keep their figures trim(Interestingly, Nicole Sullivan made a similar observation to Us Weekly on Jan. 23, saying "I just couldn't get how these moms like Jessica Alba lost so much weight so quickly—and yet I couldn't…. They all lie and say, 'Oh, I lost the weight running after the kids or breastfeeding.' It's not true!")"I'm jealous [of women like Danes]. I wish to God I could have done it that way. But my body just didn't," Sims continued. "And I'm so happy I have an amazing, happy, healthy, gorgeous, Buddha-like son, but I…wish it would have been easier. I tell my husband, it made me depressed a little."

