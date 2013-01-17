PARIS (AP) — Monaco's royal family has criticized a feature film about the late Princess Grace, saying it presents a glamorized and inaccurate view of her life.

Prince Albert and his sisters, Princess Stephanie and Princess Caroline, issued a statement saying the film about their mother — the former Grace Kelly — contained major historical inaccuracies and "purely fictional scenes."

The royals rebuffed a report in Paris Match magazine claiming the palace supported the film, "Grace of Monaco."

The movie stars Nicole Kidman as the Hollywood icon, who married Monaco's Prince Rainier II in 1962. The princess died in 1982, aged 52.

The statement said the family had "absolutely no association" with the film. It said the filmmakers had ignored the palace's requests for changes to the script.