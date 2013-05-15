Mo'Nique loses 80 pounds: 'I feel amazing'

UsWeekly

A new Mo'Nique! The 45-year-old "Precious" actress has dramatically changed her lifestyle with intense, daily workouts to get in shape -- and it's paid off in a big way.

In a new interview with "The Cipha Sounds & Rosenberg Show" on New York's Hot 97 FM, Mo'Nique explained that husband Sidney Hicks was the one who encouraged her to change her habits. "It made me say [to myself], 'OK, sis, you got these babies. The twins [Jonathan and David] are 7, [stepson] Michael's 9, Shalon's 22.' And I want to meet their babies. So, I said, 'Let me stop being selfish, and eating everything.' And I ate everything. ... I was a food junkie."

Now, the Oscar-winning actress has been documenting her daily workouts in pictures on Twitter, and writing inspirational messages in hopes that others will join her. "We can always get a quick fix. However what will be the long term effects," she wrote on Wednesday. "Do it naturally, benefits . . . PRICELESS." Mo'Nique mixes up her workouts by lifting weights, running, doing yoga, playing basketball and other activities. She also documents on Twitter that she's taken a minimum of 10,000 steps, and done 50 sit-ups per day.

Mo'Nique said she currently weighs 218 pounds after "tipping 300" when she starred in the 1999 sitcom "The Parkers." "My goal is between 190 and 200," she shared, but she's already very pleased with her results.

"I am the best Mo'Nique I've ever been in my life right now," she said. "And I still have a ways to go. But I feel amazing."

