Get your dancing shoes on!

Competing on the next season of "Dancing With The Stars" will be a Backstreet Boy, a once-famous-turned-disgraced-turned-rehabilitated-chef and a famous horse jockey.

The news comes a day after it was announced that Bindi Irwin would also take her spot on the dance floor.

Nick Carter, who once stole tween girls' hearts as a member of the popular boy band Backstreet Boys, will join Bindi.

The official "Dancing with the Stars" Twitter account tweeted on Aug. 26, "We're not playing games with your heart - @NickCarter is on this season of #dwts!" The Backstreet Boys also posted, "Give it up for @nickcarter joining @DancingABC this season!! Let's help get him that trophy…. #NickCarterDWTS."

Paula Deen, the comeback kid (so to speak) will also compete for the mirrored ball trophy, which will constitute a huge step forward in her image rehabilitation.

The Food Network chef has been at the center of several controversies over the last two years, beginning with the scandal over the use of the N-word in 2013, which resulted in the loss of her show and multiple brand partnerships. Several months ago, she made headlines when an old photo of her son Bobby Dean in brown face was tweeted from her account. Paula, it was revealed, didn't actually send out the old photo, but rather her social media manager did. The manager was fired shortly after.

Finally, after a record-setting performance on the horse track, jockey Victor Espinoza is taking his talents to the dance floor, too.

Ridden by Espinoza, American Pharoah won the Triple Crown -- comprising wins at the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont races -- and become the first horse to do so since 1978.

He announced that he was joining the show on ESPN2. When asked if we was a good dancer, he replied, "no."