NEW YORK (AP) — For anyone watching CNN, it's been hard to miss the sunny reminders popping up on the bottom of the screen that Monday is the debut of the "New Day" morning show.

It's the biggest on-air change at CNN since Jeff Zucker took over as chief executive this winter. And it's in his wheelhouse -- the former NBC Universal chief produced the "Today" show during its heyday in the 1990s.

Since he started, Zucker has tried to erase a losing mentality and strengthen CNN's news brand. At the same time, he's tried to diversify with programming that can compete with all networks, not just the news networks.