Biggest movie moments of 2018

So many great films have arrived in theaters in 2018, bringing with them major movie moments that took our collective breaths away. Join Wonderwall.com as we relive some of the most amazing scenes of the year... starting with the third-top grossing film in U.S. history, "Black Panther." The epic Marvel action-adventure flick stars Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger and Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa, his sworn enemy. While the film was overflowing with moments that made us want to jump out of our seats and cheer, one of the most powerful scenes happened when Killmonger arrived in Wakanda to challenge T'Challa for the throne. In a brutal public cliffside battle, the two men participated in a horrific death match with only one earning the title of victor. Keep reading for more top movie moments, but be warned: We're dropping some major spoilers in the process...

