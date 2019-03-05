Celebs Revealed

Meet the cast of 'Captain Marvel'

Disney / Marvel Studios / . 1 / 19

Marvel's box-office domination continues in 2019 with the release of the heavily anticipated origin film "Captain Marvel." In celebration of the movie's debut on March 8, 2019, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the cast. Keep reading to see who's playing whom in "Captain Marvel"...

RELATED: Superhero movies you probably forgot about

Up NextWedding Bells
Disney / Marvel Studios / . 1 / 19

Marvel's box-office domination continues in 2019 with the release of the heavily anticipated origin film "Captain Marvel." In celebration of the movie's debut on March 8, 2019, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the cast. Keep reading to see who's playing whom in "Captain Marvel"...

RELATED: Superhero movies you probably forgot about

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2019
Whalerock Industries
© 2019
Whalerock Industries