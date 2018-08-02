A guide to the cast of 'Christopher Robin'

Prepare to float away on a cloud of nostalgia because on Aug. 3, 2018, Walt Disney Pictures is bringing us back to our childhoods with the release of its newest family adventure, "Christopher Robin." The live-action film features all our favorite characters from "Winnie-the-Pooh" including a grown up Christopher Robin (played by Ewan McGregor), Pooh, Eeyore, Tigger, Piglet and more. Join Wonderwall.com as we meet the stars who are bringing this beloved children's tale to life...

RELATED: Best animated Disney films ranked