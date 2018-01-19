Celebrity love triangles you forgot about

In the world of celebrity romance, there's bound to be a little drama. With Valentine's Day just around the corner, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at all the scandalous love triangles that have emerged in Tinseltown... starting with Selena Gomez and The Weeknd. While everyone's been salivating over the news that Selena and her former beau, Justin Bieber, are together again, we can't help but wonder about the timing?! In May 2017, reports emerged that Selena was "head over heels in love" with The Weeknd (real name: (Abel Tesfaye). But in October, shortly after her life-saving kidney transplant, Justin and Selena were spotted together again. Days later, it was revealed that Selena and The Weeknd had ended their 10-month romance. What's extra about it all is that there had been reports that The Weeknd might still have been dating model Bella Hadid when he and Selena first got together -- which means their relationship started and ended as a triangle. Keep reading for more scandalous stories...

