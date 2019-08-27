'The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance': A guide to the cast of the Netflix prequel

Netflix returns to Thra in "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance," a 10-episode prequel to Jim Henson's beloved 1982 epic "The Dark Crystal," which centers around a young Gelfling's quest to bring peace to his world by uniting two warring races -- the evil Skeksis and the peaceful, mystical urRu -- through the restoration of a powerful crystal. The star-studded prequel, which debuts on Aug. 30, 2019, follows three Gelflings as they incite a rebellion against the Skeksis in the years leading up to "The Darkening" of the crystal -- and the genocide of their people. In honor of its debut, Wonderwall.com got the scoop on the cast of the new show, which employs the puppeteering style popularized by Henson and his eponymous company. Keep reading to find out which stars are voicing which puppets in "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance."

