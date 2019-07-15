The most beloved kids' movies of the '80s

Remember the days when Madonna ruled the airwaves, children clamored for Cabbage Patch Kids and neon scrunchies were all the rage? A simpler time when we all just wanted to be rad and totally awesome? That's right, we're talking about the '80s! In celebration of the 35th anniversary of one of our favorite 1980s films, "The NeverEnding Story," on July 20, 2019, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at our fave kids' movies from the decade. 1984's "The NeverEnding Story" follows a boy who finds a magical book about a young warrior tasked with stopping a dark force called the Nothing from destroying the mystical world of Fantasia. The German fantasy flick, which grossed more than $100 million worldwide, is a must-see! Keep reading for more...

