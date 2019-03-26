'Dumbo' cast revealed

Dumbo is flying back onto movie screens with a whole new look! The beloved elephant makes his triumphant return in "Dumbo," a live-action remake of the 1941 animated film. In celebration of the Disney movie's release on March 29, 2019, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the cast. Keep reading to see who's playing whom in the Tim Burton-directed "Dumbo."

RELATED: Best animated Disney films