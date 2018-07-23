Where Are They Now

How the women of the 'Mission: Impossible' franchise have changed

Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock 1 / 17

As we eagerly anticipate the release of the next "Mission: Impossible" installment, we're wondering what the tough and lovely ladies from the first five films in the action franchise are up to today. In honor of "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" hitting theaters on July 27, 2018, keep reading to see Ethan Hunt's female counterparts then and now!

RELATED: "Mamma Mia" cast: How their lives have changed

Up NextCartoon countdown
Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock 1 / 17

As we eagerly anticipate the release of the next "Mission: Impossible" installment, we're wondering what the tough and lovely ladies from the first five films in the action franchise are up to today. In honor of "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" hitting theaters on July 27, 2018, keep reading to see Ethan Hunt's female counterparts then and now!

RELATED: "Mamma Mia" cast: How their lives have changed

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries