How the women of the 'Mission: Impossible' franchise have changed

As we eagerly anticipate the release of the next "Mission: Impossible" installment, we're wondering what the tough and lovely ladies from the first five films in the action franchise are up to today. In honor of "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" hitting theaters on July 27, 2018, keep reading to see Ethan Hunt's female counterparts then and now!

RELATED: "Mamma Mia" cast: How their lives have changed