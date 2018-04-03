The best movies and miniseries about the Kennedys

The Kennedys are one of America's most famous -- and infamous -- families. They've dominated not only headlines but movie and TV screens for decades. The newest Kennedy film tells the story of Senator Ted Kennedy (played by Jason Clarke) and the tragic 1969 Chappaquiddick incident that left political campaign specialist Mary Jo Kopechne (played by Kate Mara) dead. In anticipation of the "Chappaquiddick" film's arrival in theaters on April 6, 2018, Wonderwall.com is celebrating our favorite Kennedy projects. Keep reading to see which movies and miniseries made the list...

