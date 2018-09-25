Celebs Revealed

'Smallfoot' cast revealed

Warner Bros. 1 / 19

The new animated flick "Smallfoot" flips the legend and explores a world where Bigfoots are in search of humans. In celebration of the Warner Bros. movie's release on Sept. 28, 2018, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the cast. Keep reading to find out who's playing whom in "Smallfoot."

RELATED: The "This Is Us" cast's love lives revealed

Up NextAll About Isaac
Warner Bros. 1 / 19

The new animated flick "Smallfoot" flips the legend and explores a world where Bigfoots are in search of humans. In celebration of the Warner Bros. movie's release on Sept. 28, 2018, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the cast. Keep reading to find out who's playing whom in "Smallfoot."

RELATED: The "This Is Us" cast's love lives revealed

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries