'90s heartthrobs: Where are they now?

Admit it -- you had pictures of Justin Timberlake in your locker and "Mrs. Leonardo DiCaprio" doodled in your binder in the '90s. And while we know what's happened to JT and Leo over the past two decades, we sometimes wonder what happened to all those other hunks we all crushed on. In honor of his 41st birthday on March 8, 2017, we'll kick things off with the dreamy Freddie Prinze Jr. When a '90s movie needed a lovable jock, he was the go-to guy. From playing an Ivy League-bound stud in "She's All That" to hottie Ryan Dunne in "Summer Catch," he certainly made the rounds. Keep reading to see where Freddie and your other favorite crushes ended up!

