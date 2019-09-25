ICYMI: Biggest music news of September 2019

Britney Spears' dad temporarily replaced as her conservator

Britney Spears father, Jamie Spears, is no longer the conservator in charge of her personal affairs after asking a judge to allow him to temporarily step down, citing health issues. The pop star's longtime care manager, Jodi Montgomery, was selected as Jamie's replacement, although Brit's dad still controls her finances, according to legal docs filed in Los Angeles on Sept. 9. Just a few days before Jamie's exit, Britney's ex-husband, Kevin Federline, filed a police report accusing Jamie of physically attacking their 13-year-old son. Jamie has since been cleared of child abuse charges.

