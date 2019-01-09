20 reasons we love Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton is one of the country music's biggest icons. From hit songs to a signature look, she has it all. Wonderwall.com is counting down the many reasons we love Dolly -- who celebrates her 73rd birthday on Jan. 19, 2019 -- starting with her impressive EGOT nomination status. The music legend is one of very few celebs to have received at least one nod for an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony Award. Keep reading for more reasons we love Dolly...

RELATED: Dolly Parton's life in pictures