ICYMI: The week in music for April 7-13

Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Kacey Musgraves win big at 2019 ACM Awards

Dan + Shay were among the major winners of the night at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 7. They took home three prizes including duo, single and song of the year (for "Tequila"). Keith Urban walked away with the coveted entertainer of the year award, while Kacey Musgraves won the female artist of the year trophy, putting an end to Miranda Lambert's nine-year winning streak. Kacey was also among the night's big red carpet winners in a dazzling, dreamy rainbow suit by Christian Cowan.

