ICYMI: The week in music for Aug. 4-10, 2019

New developments in fight over Aretha Franklin's handwritten wills

As relatives continue to battle for control of Aretha Franklin's estate, a Michigan probate judge has decided that the court will now play a bigger role as it seeks to determine who gets what. On Aug. 6, a judge put the estate under "court supervision." It's now bringing in experts to analyze three handwritten wills discovered among the Queen of Soul's belongings following her 2018 death.

RELATED: Stars we lost in 2019