ICYMI: The week in music for Jan. 27-Feb. 2

Barbra Streisand responds to Richard E. Grant's fan letter 47 years later

After 47 years, Barbra Streisand has finally written back to lucky fan... none other than Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant! The "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" actor tweeted a photo of himself outside Barbra's house with a fan letter he wrote in 1972 when he was only 14. Barbra made sure to respond this time, writing, "What a wonderful letter you wrote me when u were 14! and look at u now!"

