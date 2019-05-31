ICYMI: The week in music for May 26-June 1

Iggy Azalea releases statement, threatens legal action after nude photos leak

In a statement released on May 27, Iggy Azalea slammed the yet-to-be identified culprit behind the leak of her nude photos. The rapper, who deactivated her social media accounts after the unreleased topless pics taken during a 2016 GQ shoot went viral late in the month, said she was going to pursue legal action against the leaker. "There was no reason for anyone to have kept the outtakes from the shoot," she wrote in a now-deleted post. "I'm surprised and angry that they were not immediately deleted after the final images were selected... I fully intend on finding out where the leak originated from and pressing criminal charges in regards to this. It's important to me that someone actually be held accountable for their actions & the way it impacts my life."

