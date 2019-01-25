ICYMI

ICYMI: The week in music for Jan. 20-26

Chris Brown's legal team has filed a defamation lawsuit against the woman who accused him of rape at a Paris hotel just a few days after he was arrested on the charge and released. The singer's attorney is seeking a criminal prosecution for the "slanderous accusation," according to legal documents submitted to the Paris prosecutor's office on Jan. 24.

