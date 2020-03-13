ICYMI: The week in music news for March 8-14, 2020

Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals are officially postponed

Music fans everywhere are crying! On March 10, Coachella and Stagecoach music festival organizers announced that the 2020 festivals would be postponed while the nation is dealing with the coronavirus crisis. The events have been tentatively rescheduled for October, but that all depends on artist availability (Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett and Eric Church are headlining Stagecoach; Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean are headlining Coachella). Over the week, scores of musical acts including Billie EIlish, Blake Shelton, Zac Brown Band, Dan + Shay and Ciara, just to name a few, also canceled or postponed concerts and tours in the wake of the pandemic.

RELATED: Coachella headliners ranked