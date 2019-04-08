In 1999, promoters Paul Tollett and Rick Van Santen co-founded a two-day event in the California desert -- the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Twenty years later, Coachella has grown into a can't-miss two-weekend festival and pop culture celebration full of over-the-top performances featuring a wide range of musical genres that grosses more than $100 million a year. In celebration of Coachella's 20th anniversary, Wonderwall.com is counting down some of our favorite Coachella headliners, starting with Jane's Addiction at No. 21. Back in 2001, promoters were frantically searching for a headliner (few wanted to take on the gig at the time). Jane's Addiction frontman Perry Farrell eventually agreed to reunite with his band and headline Coachella, but his last-minute entry made for a somewhat forgettable performance. Keep reading to see which Coachella headliner comes in at No. 1!

