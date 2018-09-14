ICYMI: The week in music for Sept. 9-15

Mac Miller found dead at 26 after alleged overdose

Music star Mac Miller died at his Los Angeles home on Sept. 7 from an apparent drug overdose. The rapper, 26, was found unresponsive by a male friend, according to reports, and though an autopsy was completed, results are pending until toxicology test results come in. "He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans," his family said in a statement.

