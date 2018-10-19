ICYMI: The week in music for Oct. 14-20

Country music's female stars honored at CMT Artists of the Year celebration

Country music's biggest female musicians and singers spent an evening empowering one another at the 2018 CMT Artists of the Year celebration on Oct. 17. Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert (with the Pistol Annies), Maren Morris, Hillary Scott, Kelsea Ballerini and more gathered in Nashville for CMT's first all-female take on the big event.

