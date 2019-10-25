ICYMI: The week in music news for Oct. 20-26, 2019

Selena Gomez's new single is here and fans think it's about her breakup with Justin Bieber

The saga of Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's unhappy love story continues: On Oct. 23, Selena released a long-awaited new single, "Lose You to Love Me," and fans decided it was about her ex, Justin. The slow ballad about moving on from a damaging love features lines like "We'd always go into it blindly / I needed to lose you to find me." The couple made their debut in 2011 and were in an on-and-off relationship until 2018. On the track, Selena also sings, "In two months, you replaced us / Like it was easy / Made me think I deserved it," with many certain this refers to Justin quickly moving on with model Hailey Baldwin -- who's now his wife -- in 2018. While Selena hasn't publicly confirmed it's about the Biebs, she did say, "This song was inspired by many things that have happened in my life since releasing my last album. I want people to feel hope and to know you will come out the other side stronger and a better version of yourself." Just one day later, she released a second single, "Look At Her Now," which also celebrates moving on after a bad romance.

