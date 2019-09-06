ICYMI: The week in music for Sept. 1-7, 2019

Man charged in connection with death of Mac Miller

A man was charged in the connection with the death of rapper Mac Miller, according to a federal criminal complaint unsealed on Sept. 4. Cameron James Pettit, 28, is accused of being one of three people who provided counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl to Mac, who overdosed at 26 at his Los Angeles-area home on Sept. 7, 2018.

