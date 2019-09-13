ICYMI: The week in music for Sept. 8-14, 2019

Britney Spears' dad temporarily steps down as her conservator

A judge gave Britney Spears a new conservator over her person on Sept. 9 after her father, Jamie Spears, asked to temporarily step down due to health concerns. The pop star's longtime care manager, Jodi Montgomery, has the same powers as Jamie -- who remains the conservator of Britney's finances -- according to legal docs filed in Los Angeles. Jamie's departure after more than 11 years as the pop star's conservator comes just a few days after her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, filed a police report accusing Jamie of physically attacking their 13-year-old son.

