National Anthem Flubs

By Jon Warech

March 3 marks the 81st year since "The Star-Spangled Banner" was officially named our national anthem, and right on cue, Mary J. Blige gave an off-key performance at the NBA All-Star Game this past weekend. In honor of National Anthem Day, scroll through and see who else has flubbed our nation's song.

Mary J. Blige

Mary J. was in the house at the NBA All-Star Game in Orlando, Fla., on Feb. 26, 2012, to perform the national anthem, and afterward it was met with mixed reviews. All in all, she did a decent job, but she took a few notes a little too high at the end. Glass shattered. Dogs squealed. Plus, it also sounds like she said "hoe of the brave" at the end, which we guess was actually a really brave thing for her to do.

BING: Watch Blige Perform the national anthem