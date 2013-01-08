CBS had a stellar slate of comedies and dramas but NBC had football.

The result last week was NBC seizing a narrow lead in viewers, while CBS edged ahead in household ratings.

The Nielsen Co. says NBC averaged 8.39 million viewers overall in prime time, with CBS close behind with 8.29 million viewers. Meanwhile, CBS scored an average 5.3 household rating, just ahead of NBC with a 5.1 rating.

The most-watched broadcast of the week was NBC's coverage of the NFL playoff game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers. It drew 30 million viewers.

But CBS dominated the Top 20 with 10 scripted series, plus its "60 Minutes" newsmagazine.

NBC's "Nightly News" topped the evening newscasts, followed by ABC's "World News" and the CBS "Evening News."