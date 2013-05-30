The NBC Sports Network says Game 7 between Detroit and Chicago was its highest-rated NHL broadcast ever.

The cable channel had a 2.07 national rating with 3,354,000 viewers for Wednesday night's game, which the Blackhawks won 2-1 in overtime.

Its previous record in seven-plus years of carrying NHL games was 1.97 set on June 2, 2010, when Chicago played Philadelphia in the Stanley Cup finals.

The numbers might be even better for the conference finals with two intriguing matchups.

Chicago will host the defending champion Los Angeles Kings in Game 1 Saturday night on NBC after the Pittsburgh Penguins play the Boston Bruins at home on NBC Sports Network.

NBC Sports president of programing Jon Miller says the league's lockout hasn't seemed to have a negative impact on TV ratings.