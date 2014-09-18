NEW YORK (AP) — Sotheby's auction house is selling nearly 550 photographs by American photographer Edward Weston.

They're being sold as a single lot in New York on Sept. 20. The set could bring $2 million to $3 million.

Sotheby's says the photographs are the largest collection of prints made by Cole Weston from his father's negatives in private hands.

Cole Weston died in 2003.

Edward Weston's images of landscapes, nudes, seashells, sand dunes and vegetation have a painterly soft-focus quality.

He was one of the founding members of Group f/64, whose members included Ansel Adams. The name derived from the aperture setting they used to maximize foreground and distance sharpness.

Weston died in 1958 in Carmel, California.