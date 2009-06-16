LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A man claims in a lawsuit that Rihanna isn't being a good neighbor.

Christian Moeller on Tuesday sued the 21-year-old pop singer and Stephen Yacobian, who owns the house she rents in Los Angeles. Moeller's lawsuit claims cars routinely park or wait on his property, including cars used by Rihanna.

Moeller also claims a security camera installed at the home in the Hollywood Hills points onto his property.

An e-mail sent to Rihanna's publicist was not immediately returned. Yacobian says the lawsuit is "without merit" but wouldn't comment further until he speaks to his attorney.

Moeller is seeking unspecified damages for trespass, invasion of privacy and other claims.

