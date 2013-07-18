LOS ANGELES (AP) — A host had gone missing for the 2013 Emmy nominations on Thursday, so in stepped — who else? — Neil Patrick Harris.

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences said actress Kate Mara from "House of Cards" was unable to make it because her plane had a mechanical malfunction and couldn't take off from Santa Fe, where she is on location. So Harris stepped in to co-host with Aaron Paul of "Breaking Bad."

"Special thanks to Kate Mara for getting me out of the house before my children wake up screaming and crying," Harris joked as the early morning announcements began. "I actually appreciate that."

Harris, who has signed up to host the Emmys broadcast in September, joked after the announcement about all the awards shows he hosts. He hosted the Tony Awards in June and was nominated for an Emmy as producer and host of last year's Tonys.

"The Telemundo Awards keep trying to get me and I say 'no gracias' because that's pretty much all the Spanish I speak," Harris said. "The Westminster dog show is constantly wanting me to be a part of it, but I don't know how to do the fast walk. ... And I'm not comfortable touching the loins of animals, it just doesn't seem like it fits into my skill set.

"My kids are now in preschool so I suspect I'll be asked to host their graduation," he continued. "I don't think I'll be able to find the time. It's just that there's no teleprompter."

Last year, Nick Offerman of "Parks and Recreation" was unable to co-host the Emmy nominations with Kerry Washington of "Scandal" because of travel delays and Jimmy Kimmel filled in, wearing pajamas.

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences' Emmy ceremony will air Sept. 22 on CBS.