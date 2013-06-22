NeNe Leakes and Gregg Leakes have said "I do" for the second time! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and New Normal actress remarried her ex-husband Gregg on Saturday, June 22, Us Weekly can confirm.

NeNe, 45, and her bridesmaids (which included castmate Cynthia Bailey and featured guest star Marlo Hampton) wore dresses designed by Gabriella Arango, and the day's events were filmed for her upcoming Bravo spinoff series, I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding, which is scheduled to premiere this fall.

"Got big plans this weekend?" NeNe tweeted on Friday, June 21. "Cause I do," she added with a smiley face.

The newlyweds were feted by star guests, including Jill Zarin, Gretchen Rossi, Patti Stanger, Omarosa, Slade Smiley and Marysol Patton. The wedding, which had a "Old Hollywood Glam" theme, took place at the InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta Hotel, with gospel singer Kim Burrell performing for the couple. According to the hotel's website, the 31,000 square foot venue boasts two ballrooms that are "both flexible and elegant."

As fans of RHOA know, NeNe and Gregg, 58, divorced back in 2011 after 13 years of marriage. The couple share son Brentt, 13, and initially parted ways after Gregg claimed "fame got to her head," and that he invested $300,000 in NeNe's fledgling acting career.

They reconciled and announced their engagement back in January.

At her bachelorette party in Cacun, Mexico in early June, the star was excited to tie the knot again.

"She's telling people she can't wait for the wedding and Gregg is the love of her life," a source told Us Weekly exclusively.

