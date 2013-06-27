NEW YORK (AP) — Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino is working on a motivational book.

Pitino, who guided the Cardinals to the national title in the spring, has signed with St. Martin's Press for "The One-Day Contract: How to Add Value to Every Minute of Your Life."

St. Martin's announced Thursday that the book is scheduled for Oct. 1. His previous books include "Lead to Succeed," ''Success Is a Choice" and "Rebound Rules."

According to St. Martin's, Pitino's new book will cover Louisville's championship season and also reflect on "years of personal and professional experience."