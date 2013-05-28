MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A 7-year-old cancer patient who had a trading card issued in his honor after he ran roughshod over the Nebraska Cornhuskers has found new buyers for cards set aside for his charity.

Among those stepping up: actor James Denton, who was on "Desperate Housewives."

Video of Jack Hoffman's run during Nebraska's spring football game was an Internet hit. The Upper Deck Co. issued a card for Jack, with signed blow-ups for his foundation to auction off.

The winning bidder for the first card declined to pay, saying he hadn't authorized the $6,100 bid. Jack's father, Andy Hoffman, says news coverage prompted three buyers to offer $10,000 each for a signed card.

Denton lives in suburban Minneapolis, and the Hoffmans traveled there to meet him Tuesday. They are from Atkinson, Neb.