Billboard -- 2013 came in with a flurry on Twitter from musicians including Katy Perry and Carrie Underwood, Rick Ross, No Doubt and PSY all finding their own ways -- in 140 characters or less -- to say Happy New Year. Admonishments to party hard, group pictures with MC Hammer and Carly Rae Jepsen in Times Square, blessings to fans, family and friends, self-portraits with bubbly; we picked 13 of our favorite pop star tweets celebrating 2013's beginning.

Happy New Years everyone! So excited for 13... Be safe but party hard!

- Katy Perry (@katyperry) January 1, 2013

There are 13's EVERYWHERE. This is PERFECT.

- Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 1, 2013

It's 2013! Who says 13 is unlucky?! Can't be - it's 1D's WORLD TOUR this year! We'd be RT (really thrilled) to know you're coming.. ;)1DHQ x

- One Direction (@onedirection) January 1, 2013

From New York to your home, have a happy and prosperous new year :) instagr.am/p/T7hET2lWXI/

- Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) January 1, 2013

Just rocked my 1st show of 2013 Thanku St.Thomas for the luv. @ maybachmusicgrp

- TEFLON DON (@rickyrozay) January 1, 2013

I have a feeling that 2013 is going to be the best year yet! Blessings and love to everyone out there celebrating! Here's to a new year!

- Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) January 1, 2013

with @ mchammer @ carlyraejepsen @ neontrees right before the countdown!~ #NewYear2013twitter.com/psy_oppa/statu…

- PSY (@psy_oppa) January 1, 2013

Happy New Year No Doubters! Who's ready for some new music from @ nodoubt in 2013? RT! twitter.com/nodoubt/status…

- No Doubt (@nodoubt) January 1, 2013

#2013 is gonna be a great year!New Album, New Tour etc. Can't wait to share what we've been up to the last few months. Happy New Year!

- HANSON (@hansonmusic) January 1, 2013

Happy New Year!!! twitter.com/carlyraejepsen…

- Carly Rae Jepsen (@carlyraejepsen) January 1, 2013

HAPPY NEW YEEEAAARRRRR!!!!! LIVE FROM ST. BARTH'S!!! instagr.am/p/T7eggMJl91/

- iamdiddy (@iamdiddy) January 1, 2013

Happy new year to my east coast fam. To anyone who supported #foooooolsgold. Love y'all.

- A-Trak (@atrak) January 1, 2013

Happy new year live from Time Square!!! instagr.am/p/T7e03riRyY/

- SEAN KINGSTON ©(@SeanKingston) January 1, 2013

