Nick Lachey, Vanessa Minnillo Buy Huge $2.85 Million Mansion

Reporting by UsWeekly

Just-married Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnillo have snapped up their house of love!

Realtor.com confirms that the couple, who got married July 15, have purchased a six-bedroom home in Encino, Calif., for $2.85 million. Located in the heart of San Fernando Valley, the Spanish-style estate -- with "stylishly rustic" accents -- features 8,000 square feet, a whopping eight bathroom and 18 total rooms.

PHOTOS: Nick and Vanessa's most romantic moments

Other enviable details: Vaulted beam ceilings, fireplaces, plenty of balconies and patios and a pool.

With that much space, it's no wonder the "Sing-Off" host, 37, and "Wipeout" hostess, 30, are eager to start a family.

PHOTOS: Amazing celeb dream homes

Lachey told E! News in early August he was "doing everything I can" to get his wife pregnant.

"Trust me, it would make me very happy," he said. "Family is very important. It's very important to us, and I'm sure that will be around the corner."

PHOTOS: Vanessa's bikini bod

Minnillo sounds just as eager. Her Twitter bio now reads "wifey by night" and "wannabe mommy all the time."

Click through to see which other celebs are buying and selling new digs ...

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Lachey loved watching TV wedding

TV's Best Celebrity Weddings

Nick Lachey, Vanessa Minnillo: Why We Wrote Our Own Wedding Vows