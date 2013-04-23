PARIS (AP) — The Cannes Film Festival says Oscar winners Nicole Kidman, Christopher Waltz and Ang Lee will join this year's competition jury.

Steven Spielberg will lead 2013's jury that will also include Romanian director Cristian Mungiu, who won the festival's prize for best screenplay in 2012 for "Beyond The Hills," French actor Daniel Auteuil, Indian actress Vidya Balan, Scottish director Lynne Ramsay and Japanese director Naomi Kawase, according to a statement published Wednesday.

They'll decide which of the 19 films in competition will win the coveted Palme d'Or award on May 26, the French Riviera festival's top accolade.