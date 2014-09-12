A daughter's grief. Nicole Kidman is "devastated" after her father, Dr. Antony Kidman, died unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 12, a source close to the actress tells Us Weekly.

The Oscar-winning actress, 47, was in Nashville when she learned the news of her father's sudden death. The insider tells Us that her husband, Keith Urban, canceled his upcoming shows and immediately flew back home to be by her side. The country megastar was due to perform Saturday, Sept. 13, in Washington state.

"Nicole is beside herself," the insider tells Us. "Keith vowed to be with her as long as he needs to during this horrible time and he is supporting his wife to the fullest. She is beyond devastated and in total shock."

The source adds that both Kidman and Urban are making immediate plans to fly to Australia to be with her family for the funeral.

Kidman's father passed away after falling in a hotel during a reported visit to Singapore to see his youngest daughter Antonia. Few details from his death have been released, but Singapore police told Reuters on Friday that they were currently investigating his "unnatural death."

Dr. Kidman was respected and beloved by his colleagues at the University of Technology in Sydney, Australia, where he was a clinical psychologist. He was also the Director of the Health Psychology Unit at the Royal North Shore Hospital.

He leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Janelle, his two daughters Nicole and Antonia, and 10 grandkids -- Nicole's children Bella Cruise, 21, Connor Cruise, 19, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, 6, Faith Margaret Kidman Urban, 3, and Antonia's kids Lucia, Sybella, Hamish, Nicholas, Alexander, and James.