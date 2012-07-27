In the wake of their fast-tracked divorce, Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes are both rebuilding their lives as single parents -- but Cruise's second ex-wife is happier than ever.

Nicole Kidman came out of hiding for a July 21 dinner at Kayne Prime Steakhouse in Nashville with husband Keith Urban and four other pals, a fellow diner tells Us Weekly.

PHOTOS: Nicole and Tom, the way they were

The 45-year-old Oscar-winning actress -- a secret confidante to Holmes, 33, in the waning final days of her marriage to Cruise, 50 -- looked radiant in a cream suit, with her strawberry blonde hair pulled up during the meal. She and country crooner Urban, 44, were "very affectionate," the diner tells Us. "He was leaning into her and stroking her arm . . . Things were very unspoken between them in a loving manner."

PHOTOS: Nicole and Keith's sweetest moments

The Paperboy star dined on a salad and chatted with pals at the tables and other well-wishers who stopped by the group for a hello. When it was time to leave, she walked "arm-in-arm" with a female friend -- heading to the nearby home (via Urban's white Lamborghini!) she and Urban share with daughters Sunday Rose, 4, and Faith Margaret, 18 months.

PHOTOS: How Nicole's face has changed

Kidman has been a "private friend not too many people know about" to Holmes, who wed Cruise in 2006. As Holmes struggled to end her marriage to Cruise in the past several months, "Nicole has been supportive, , saying she's been through it too and to hang in there," a source told Us. "She told Katie her life is great now and she has no regrets."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Nicole Kidman Resurfaces After Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes Divorce Finalized