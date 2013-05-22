When it comes to fashion, actress and designer Nicole Richie has seen -- and worn! -- it all. "I've gone through every phase -- a Punky Brewster phase where I wore a red sock and a green sock sock with a black shoe and a white shoe . . . a grunge Nirvana phase in the early '90s," Richie recalled to Us Weekly. "My list of good fashion choices would be shorter."

These days, the House of Harlow jewelry designer and Fashion Star mentor, 31, has her signature boho chic style down to a science. Her knack for pulling together perfectly accessorized looks whether she's on the red carpet or running around with kids Harlow and Sparrow is no doubt one of the reasons Us Weekly readers chose the busy mom (married to Joel Madden) as their Celebrity Style Crush for the week of May 13.

1 - She doesn't follow trends -- and that's just the way she prefers it. Richie may be a mentor to aspiring designers on NBC's Fashion Star, but the lover of retro fashion isn't encouraging others to keep up with the latest A-list styles. "You have to dress for you. There are plenty of trends that do not look good on any of us," reasons the petite star. "I'm 5'1" so the high-waisted jeans are not something that's ever going to look go on me." For Richie, looking good doesn't mean having to spend a lot. "I personally tend to go with clothing I can wear season after season and get a lot of wear out of as opposed to something that's trendy that I have to throw out later on," she has said. "I feel like it's a waste."

2 - She loves color! A big fan of yellow, Richie prefers to stand out in lots and lots of color. "Summer is the season to wear a ton of it! My favorite is yellow, but I really like mixing prints," explained Richie, who wore the sunny hue as part of an embroidered Balmain dress for a Los Angeles dinner party. Another choice look: The purple printed blouse she paired with denim cutoffs to stroll the beach in St. Barts with fellow stylish mom Jessica Alba.

3 - Above all, she knows that accessories are key. The founder of fashion and accessory lines Winter Kate and House of Harlow 1960, Richie brings her California chic aesthetic to the masses through statement jewelry pieces and items she can't help but wear on her own time. "Jewelry is close to my heart," explains Richie (spotted hanging with son Sparrow wearing House of Harlow oversized black and gold sunglasses at a Beverly Hills park). As fashion-forward as she is, Richie has said she takes the most delight in seeing how other women style her pieces. "I get excited when I'm pulling up to school and I see a mom wearing my things and they don't even know that it's mine," says Richie. "That's really exciting for me."

