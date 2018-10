Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Dec. 31-Jan. 6. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. NFL Playoff: Minnesota at Green Bay, NBC, 30.28 million.

2. NFL Playoff Pre-Kick, NBC, 29.27 million.

3. NFL Wildcard Post Game: Seattle at Washington, Fox, 19.56 million.

4. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 19.25 million.

5. "Person of Interest," CBS, 16.23 million.

6. "Two and a Half Men," CBS, 15.41 million.

7. "New Year's Rockin' Eve," ABC, 13.33 million.

8. Cotton Bowl: Texas A&M at Univ. of Okla., Fox, 11.94 million.

9. "Elementary," CBS, 11.44 million.

10. "The Mentalist," CBS, 10.85 million.

11. "NCIS (Special)," CBS, 10.63 million.

12. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 10.18 million.

13. "The Good Wife," CBS, 9.96 million.

14. "60 Minutes," CBS, 9.61 million.

15. "New Year's Rockin' Eve Celebrates Dick Clark," ABC 9.44 million.

16. "NCIS: Los Angeles (Special)," CBS, 9.39 million.

17. "CSI: NY," CBS, 9.13 million.

18. "Once Upon a Time," ABC, 9.10 million.

19. "The Simpsons," Fox, 8.97 million.

20. "Chicago Fire," NBC, 8.54 million.

