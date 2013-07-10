NEW YORK (AP) — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for July 1-7. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. "Under the Dome," CBS, 11.82 million.

2. "America's Got Talent" (Tuesday), NBC, 9.56 million.

3. "NCIS," CBS, 8.34 million.

4. "60 Minutes," CBS, 7.65 million.

5. "Macy's 4th of July Fireworks" (Thursday, 8 p.m.), NBC, 7.18 million.

6. "The Bachelorette," ABC, 6.34 million.

7. "Big Brother 15" (Sunday), CBS, 6.25 million.

8. "Rizzoli & Isles," TNT, 5.9 million.

9. "The Big Bang Theory" (Monday, 9:30 p.m.), CBS, 5.83 million.

10. "Blue Bloods" (Friday, 10 p.m.), CBS, 5.75 million.

11. Auto Racing: Sprint Cup/Daytona, TNT, 5.66 million.

12. "Big Brother 15" (Tuesday), CBS, 5.63 million.

13. "Dateline NBC," NBC, 5.54 million.

14. "Big Brother 15" (Wednesday), CBS, 5.42 million.

15. "Macy's 4th of July Fireworks" (Thursday, 10 p.m.), NBC, 5.35 million.

16. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 5.17 million.

17. "America's Got Talent" (Wednesday, 8 p.m.), NBC, 5.11 million.

18. "American Ninja Warrior," NBC, 5.04 million.

19. "2 Broke Girls," CBS, 5.01 million.

20. "Blue Bloods" (Friday, 9 p.m.), CBS, 4.78 million.

